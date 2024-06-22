Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE APTV opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

