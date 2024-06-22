Wellington Management Group LLP Has $74.14 Million Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $74,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 127.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $118.45 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.98.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

