NBC Securities Inc. Buys 281 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 21.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE J opened at $140.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average is $140.02. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $114.09 and a one year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on J. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

