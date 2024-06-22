NBC Securities Inc. Sells 610 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,692,000 after purchasing an additional 663,673 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in UBS Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 669,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 226,012 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its holdings in UBS Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE UBS opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

