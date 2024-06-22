NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in YETI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in YETI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in YETI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.19.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

