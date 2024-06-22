NBC Securities Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.