NBC Securities Inc. Sells 651 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 147.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

BCE Trading Down 0.6 %

BCE opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.08%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

