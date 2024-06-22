NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 161,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

DNOV stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

