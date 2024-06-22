NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,650 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after buying an additional 6,707,019 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after buying an additional 857,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 586,058 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 519.3% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 363,141 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PGX stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.