NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,371,250 in the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

View Our Latest Report on DOCS

Doximity Trading Up 1.3 %

DOCS stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.23. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.