Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Marc Bishop Lafleche Purchases 30,000 Shares

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,589.58).

LON:ECOR opened at GBX 76.90 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.17. The stock has a market cap of £192.14 million, a PE ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. Ecora Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

