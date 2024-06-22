ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Price Target Cut to C$0.50 by Analysts at Cormark

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

CVE:ROK opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.50. ROK Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. Research analysts predict that ROK Resources will post 0.034375 EPS for the current year.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

