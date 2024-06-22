Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Shares Down 3.7%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 20,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 70,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$172.74 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of C$16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.067029 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

