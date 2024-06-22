F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) PT Set at C$0.70 by Eight Capital

F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) received a C$0.70 price objective from research analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.19% from the stock’s previous close.
F3 Uranium Stock Performance
CVE:FUU opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 20.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of C$175.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.51. F3 Uranium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.
F3 Uranium Company Profile
