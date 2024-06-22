F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) PT Set at C$0.70 by Eight Capital

F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) received a C$0.70 price objective from research analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.19% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:FUU opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 20.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of C$175.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.51. F3 Uranium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

