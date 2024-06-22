Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Trading 2.1% Higher

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

