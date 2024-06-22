Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Shares Up 2.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.70. 156,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 51,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned 0.07% of Bragg Gaming Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.
