WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.62. 88,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

The firm has a market cap of $237.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Free Report) by 9,014.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,094 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

