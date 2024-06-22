Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Shares Down 9.9%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.82. 53,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,388,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

