Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.97. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.
Piaggio & C. Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.13.
Piaggio & C. Company Profile
Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.
