TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Shares Up 18.7%

TeraGo Inc. (OTC:TRAGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $1.97. 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

