ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Trading Down 3.1%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. 546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

ENEOS Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.89.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

