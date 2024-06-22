Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.32 million.

B has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on B

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.