Q4 2026 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Boosted by Roth Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.38 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

