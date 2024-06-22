Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By Zacks Research

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Terex by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Terex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,929 shares of company stock worth $5,172,307 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

