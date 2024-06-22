National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%.
Shares of MTY stock opened at C$43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.85. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$43.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
