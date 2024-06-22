National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYFree Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.57.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.85. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$43.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

