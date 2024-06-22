Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.30.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

