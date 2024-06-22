Q3 2026 Earnings Forecast for Seagate Technology Holdings plc Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagate Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STX. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

STX opened at $103.08 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $107.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

