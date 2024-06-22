Analysts Set Expectations for CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF Industries stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $193,145,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 137.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

