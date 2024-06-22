Analysts Offer Predictions for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($5.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,665,000.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,864 shares of company stock worth $6,272,263. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

