Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 1,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.
Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.
