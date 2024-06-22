Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Shares Down 1%

Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.21 and last traded at $81.21. Approximately 118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Argan Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21.

Argan Company Profile

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

