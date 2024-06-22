Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Trading Down 0.4%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

