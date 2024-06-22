Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Trading Down 0.4%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.
Freedom Day Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.
Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freedom Day Dividend ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.