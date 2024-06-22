The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PNTG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $676.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,578,000. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $6,403,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 583,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 150,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

