LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

TREE opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $526.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.13.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 697.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 53.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

