Asana Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,481 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 4,683 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,462 shares of company stock valued at $369,027. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

