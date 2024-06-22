Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

