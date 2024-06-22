Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ranpak Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:PACK opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ranpak news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 227.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

