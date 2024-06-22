Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 38,070 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,625% compared to the average volume of 1,022 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 674,463 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

