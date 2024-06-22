Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading Down 3.6%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 91,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 73,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

