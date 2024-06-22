Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.18 and last traded at C$9.18. 81,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 12,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.90.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 209.99, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 227.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0482034 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.