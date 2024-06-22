Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Stock Price Down 0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.23. Approximately 3,409 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBAP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

