HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 281.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SLN opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,315,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.