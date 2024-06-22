HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,420.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.06%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Femasys stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.66% of Femasys as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

