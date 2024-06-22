JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 136.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Domo has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $258.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 22,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $203,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,572.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167,937 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 628,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,227 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,581,000 after purchasing an additional 190,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

