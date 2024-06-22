TD Cowen Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $153.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $180.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.71.

Get Paylocity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PCTY

Paylocity Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.00. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $132.61 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Paylocity by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 11,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,713,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.