Evercore ISI Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $73.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAP. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:AAP opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,014,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

