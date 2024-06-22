Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.