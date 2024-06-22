Evercore ISI Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $151.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $128.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 118.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

