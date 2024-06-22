Evercore ISI Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $89.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

