Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Alight stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

